City to hold social media town halls on budget

By Published:
City of Wichita (KSN Photo)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A social media budget town hall is scheduled from 2 to 3:30 p.m. on Thursday.

During the town hall, residents will be asked budget questions on the City of Wichita Facebook page and on Twitter at #ictbudget17.

Mayor Jeff Longwell and City Council Members are expected to attend. Planned budget topics for Thursday’s town hall include street maintenance, traffic safety, and youth reading programs.

A second town hall is scheduled from 2 to 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 20.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s