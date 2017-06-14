City to hold social media town halls on budget

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A social media budget town hall is scheduled from 2 to 3:30 p.m. on Thursday.

During the town hall, residents will be asked budget questions on the City of Wichita Facebook page and on Twitter at #ictbudget17.

Mayor Jeff Longwell and City Council Members are expected to attend. Planned budget topics for Thursday’s town hall include street maintenance, traffic safety, and youth reading programs.

A second town hall is scheduled from 2 to 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 20.

