Cheyenne Co. man pleads guilty to producing child pornography

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A Cheyenne County man pleaded guilty to producing child pornography.

U.S. attorney Tom Beall said Brett Nolan Cico, 31, of St. Francis pleaded guilty as charged to three counts of producing child pornography and three counts of sexual exploitation of a minor while registered as a sex offender.

Two of the victims were 14 years old and the other victim was 15 years old.

Sentencing for Cico is set for Sept. 11. He faces a penalty of not less than 15 years and not more than 30 years on each production count and 10 consecutive years on the other counts.