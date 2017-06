HARVEY COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – According to Harvey County officials, a body was found in a vehicle near a rest stop on I-135, north of Wichita.

The road is closed off into the rest area on I-135 North, near mile marker 24.

Investigators are surveying the scene and have not released any details at this time.

KSN’s Chris Arnold is on the scene to gather more information.