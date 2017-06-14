Another golden buzzer performance on ‘America’s Got Talent’

(NBC) – A couple of emotional performances last night on “America’s Got Talent”.

One came from 16-year-old Christian Guardino of Long Island, New York. He lost his sight as an infant but had it restored at the age of 12 through an experimental gene therapy. But the singing Christian did through his years of blindness paid off. He shook off nerves to wow the crowd with a stunning performance of “Who’s Loving You”. It was impressive enough to earn the golden buzzer from Howie Mandel that advances him directly into the live shows that begin in August.

Earlier in the show, there was another heart rendering performance from Kechi Okwuchi of Houston. She’s one of two survivors of a plane crash in Nigeria in 2005 that killed 107 people. Okwuchi’s family moved to Texas in 2007 for treatment, where she’s undergone more than 100 surgeries. Kechi says music kept her spirits up during the harrowing times she endured and her performance of Ed Sheeran’s “Thinking Out Loud” earned four yes votes from the judges to move her on in the competition.