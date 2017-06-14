3 inmates who escaped Oklahoma jail caught; 1 still missing

DALE, Okla. (AP) – Authorities say they’ve captured three of the four inmates who escaped from the Lincoln County jail earlier this week.

The Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office says inmates Jeremy Tyson Irvin and Trey Glenn Goodnight were caught early Wednesday near Dale, which is about 25 miles south of the jail from which they escaped early Monday.

Authorities say Irvin and Goodnight surrendered peacefully at about 2 a.m. Wednesday. An Oklahoma Highway Patrol spokeswoman tells The Oklahoman that a third inmate, Sonny Baker, was captured Wednesday near Carney, about 10 miles northwest of Chandler.

A four inmate, Brian Moody, remains missing. Court records show that Irvin is charged with first-degree murder and the others are accused of property crimes.

Authorities say the four inmates escaped by crawling through the jail’s ventilation system.