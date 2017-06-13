Wichita ‘blessing box’ continues to give, 10 new boxes to pop up soon

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A Wichita family’s blessing box is continuing to give.

KSN first did a story in 2016 about the little pantry that offers free helpful items to those in need. Now, nearly 9 months later, the box is having an impact on people throughout the United States.

“When I saw hers go up, immediately I reached out and I said I have to have this in front of the restaurant and I have to,” said Soul Sister Fusion restaurant owner Shannon Johnson.

Johnson is referring to the blessing box outside Maggie Ballard and her son Paxton’s Riverside home. Ballard installed the box in October of 2016 after she noticed a need for food and hygiene products in her neighborhood. People can take a ‘blessing’ and leave a ‘blessing’ as they please.

“It’s pretty indescribable,” said Ballard.

Ballard said since she installed the box, people from all over the city and nation have asked her to make them a box. She said their wish to get involved will come true very soon.

“In the next 30 days we will have 11 boxes out,” she said.

Right now, Ballard has three blessing boxes. There is one outside her home, one in Delano and another in North Carolina. In the next month, there will be an additional six blessing boxes in the City of Wichita and one box installed in Indiana.

“It’s not just citywide or just our neighborhood anymore, it’s getting to be nationwide,” Ballard said. “Especially that we have some going out of state now, is, that is so cool. That is so awesome, just from something that we started in little ole Wichita.”

Ballard said a woman in London has contacted her about possibly putting one of her blessing boxes overseas. Ballard and Paxton are donating the boxes to each location.

Click here for more information on how to help the cause.