Wesley begins $2 million expansion of pediatric emergency department

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wesley Children’s Hospital ER will get a new look and more beds thanks to a $2 million expansion.

The project will add four beds, bringing the total number of pediatric ER beds to 14.

According to Wesley officials, the pediatric department has had a 30 percent growth since 2013. Last year, 26,000 children sought help.

“Our high-quality care needs to be matched with our aesthetic within our facilities,” said Casey Guber, chief operating office for Wesley Healthcare. “This is another step to upgrade a welcoming and child-friendly environment that better fits our excellent care team and dedicated children’s hospital.”

Renovations are expected to begin later this summer or fall. Construction is expected to last 12 to 18 months. The renovation will also align the pediatric emergency department with the same décor as Wesley Children’s Hospital.

