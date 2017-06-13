Oklahoma inmates stage repeat jailbreak

LINCOLN COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – The search continues for four inmates who escaped Oklahoma’s Lincoln County Jail early Monday morning.

Investigators believe they likely escaped through the ventilation system.

Authorities say 23-year-old Brian Allen Moody, 41-year-old Sonny Baker, and 27-year-old Trey Goodnight were all in jail for property crimes.

However, investigators say 31-year-old Jeremy Irvin was in jail on a count of first-degree murder.

This is the second escape in several months at the jail.

In March, three inmates escaped from the Lincoln County Jail by crawling through a vent. Moody and Baker were a part of that group of escapees.