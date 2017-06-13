Neighbors react after child is sexually assaulted, suspect still at large

WICHITA, Kan (KSNW) Police search for an unknown man they say sexually assaulted a young girl early Sunday morning.

“It is kind of unnerving,” says a neighbor.

Neighbors still unsure of how to feel after a seven-year-old girl was sexually assaulted at the apartment complex near the 1400 Block of Smith Court.

Police were on the scene Tuesday as they piece together what they know about the crime.

“A considerable amount of resources have been put into this investigation and will continue to be put into this investigation until we have a suspect identified and arrested,” says Sgt. Nikki Woodrow of the Wichita Police Department.

Police say a white man, cleanly shaven with light-colored hair got into the apartment and sexually assaulted the girl.

Investigators aren’t revealing a lot of specifics about the case but are hoping even a limited description of the suspect will help someone provide a tip.

“It is very concerning that is why we wanted to get information out,” adds Woodrow.

“A lot of people are pretty afraid about what has been going on. I was kind of thinking it doesn’t feel like home anymore, it feels like something foreign,” says a neighbor.

Take it from the woman who lives next door.

She didn’t want her name used, but a woman who lives nearby says she was woken up by a door knock.

“The neighbor came over and wanted to borrow my phone to call 911, said there was something bad happening at her house and I gave her my phone and that’s, that’s what we did.”

She’s now locking everything, and keeping an eye out for anything unusual.

“Locking my doors where I wasn’t double locking them, making sure everything is all tight.”

Police are simply asking anyone who might remember anything, or saw something early Sunday morning around 2:30 a.m., to go ahead and call police.

Any small piece of information can help them to track down a suspect in this case.

You can call 911 or if you want to remain anonymous call crime stoppers, at 316-267-2111.