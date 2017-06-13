Names released in Sunday night fatal collision near Derby

By Published: Updated:
Police lights (KSN File Photo)

DERBY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Department released the name of the victim in a fatal motorcycle collision Sunday night.

The accident happened between Derby and Rose Hill near the intersection of 55th Street South and 143rd Street East.

The rider of the southbound motorcycle, 20-year-old Rusty A. Inkelaar of Douglass, was pronounced dead at the scene. The rider of the northbound motorcycle, 23-year-old Nicholas R. Ralph of Derby, was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.

This collision is still under investigation.

