Man sentenced in Wichita woman’s murder

Related Coverage West Wichita homicide victim identified by police

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A man who pled guilty to a charge of felony murder has been sentenced to prison.

Jonathan Perret, 42 of Wichita, received a sentence of life in prison with parole eligibility in 25 years today in Sedgwick County Court.

Last August, the body of 42-year-old Melissa Englert was found at a home in west Wichita. She died of a gunshot wound.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.