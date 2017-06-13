Man sentenced in Wichita woman’s murder

By Published:
Jonathan M. Perret (Courtesy: Sedgwick County Jail)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A man who pled guilty to a charge of felony murder has been sentenced to prison.

Jonathan Perret, 42 of Wichita, received a sentence of life in prison with parole eligibility in 25 years today in Sedgwick County Court.

Last August, the body of 42-year-old Melissa Englert was found at a home in west Wichita. She died of a gunshot wound.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s