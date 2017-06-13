KSN Threat Tracker for Tuesday, June 13, 2017

5:00AM We are off to another warm and windy start to the day. When you walk out the door the first thing that will hit you is that humidity, then the winds. Yes, today will be a lot like yesterday hot, humid and windy, but the difference is we’ll have the chance of strong to severe storms developing later this afternoon and this evening.
KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.