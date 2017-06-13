Kansas museum to showcase Amelia Earhart plane duplicate

ATCHISON, Kan. (AP) – A nonprofit organization that purchased the last known airplane identical to the one Amelia Earhart flew has announced plans for a new airport facility in Kansas that will serve as a museum to showcase the plane and as a terminal for airport traffic.

The News-Press Now reports the Atchison Amelia Earhart Foundation is finalizing renderings of the $10 million Amelia Earhart Hangar Museum, developing a branding campaign and beginning a fundraising effort.

The historic plane known as Muriel will be the museum’s focal point. Muriel is an Electra Model 10E, which is the same model flown by aviator Earhart in her attempt to circle the globe. Muriel is the last surviving model of the 14 manufactured.

Foundation Chairwoman Karen Seaberg hopes the project will be completed within two years.

