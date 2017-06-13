Kansas lawmakers’ budget mandates reviews of prison project

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – Kansas legislators want to have multiple reviews of a plan to build a new state prison before Republican Gov. Sam Brownback’s administration moves forward with the project.

They have included a provision in the next state budget requiring the oversight.

The Department of Corrections hopes to finalize a contract this fall with a private company to build a new prison in Lansing to replace the state’s oldest and largest one.

The department has proposed having the company lease the new prison to Kansas for up to 40 years before the state owns it.

The proposed budget would authorize a lease-purchase agreement and up to $155 million in bonds for traditional financing of the project.

But it also mandates reviews by a building advisory panel, two legislative committees and legislative leaders.