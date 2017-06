RUSSEL COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – Strong winds flipped two semi-trucks along I-70 west near Russell.

Russell County authorities said the drivers of the vehicles have minor injuries. Authorities are working with the Kansas Highway Patrol to figure out a traffic plan.

They said both lanes of I-70 west will soon be closing so the tow semis can be removed from the roadway.

Authorities are not yet sure how long it will take for the removal.