(NBC News) – Two prison guards are dead and two inmates are on the run after an early morning jailbreak and carjacking in Putnam County, Georgia.

Police are now searching for Donnie Russell Rowe and Ricky Dubose.

The prisoners overpowered the guards and shot them to death during transport.

The pair are believed to be traveling in a dark green Honda Civic.

Authorities say the men are extremely dangerous and shouldn’t be approached.