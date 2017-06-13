Fort Riley soldier who drowned in lake was from Arizona

MILFORD, Kan. (AP) – Fort Riley says a 23-year-old soldier who drowned over the weekend while swimming at a lake with his family was from Arizona.

The base said Tuesday that Spc. Xavier Joseph Harden was from Tolleson, Arizona. Geary County Sheriff Tony Wolf said previously Harden went under Sunday afternoon when he jumped off a flotation device to help his wife and a 3-year-old child because the wind had blown them away from shore of Milford Lake. His wife told authorities that Harden was unable to swim.

When Harden didn’t resurface, divers were called. His body was recovered several hours later.

Lt. Col. Dave Maxwell described Harden’s death as a “tragic loss” and said that his family would be supported “through this difficult time.”

