Early morning fire leaves one person in serious condition

GODDARD, Kan. (KSNW) – One man was taken to the hospital in serious condition, likely caused by smoke inhilation, after a fire errupted overnight in Goddard, according to Eddie Fajardo, Sedgwick County Fire Department division chief.

The fire was at a home on west Timothy Lane just off US 54.

Crews were first dispatched to the home around 1 a.m. on Tuesday. On the way to the scene they were alerted of a possible trapped person.

“Upon arrival to the scene, crews advanced the hose line up to the front. We had heavy fire showing from the front window of the structure,” Fajardo said. “Crews made entry into the house through the front door, knocked the fire down, did a primary search. They located the person that they thought was trapped inside the house. He was already outside the structure.”

Investigators continue to work the scene in search of a possible cause to the early morning blaze.

