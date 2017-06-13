City approves the naming of the dog park as K-9 Rooster Park

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita City Council and the Wichita Parks Board voted unanimously to rename a dog park in honor of K-9 shot and killed in the line of duty.

Back in March, K-9 Rooster was shot and killed while responding to a domestic disturbance.

To commemorate him, a citizen, Michael Walker, made the suggestion to rename Meridian Dog Park after Rooster. It will be called K-9 Rooster Park.

“Mr. Walker came to the parks board and the parks board voted unanimously, and we took it to council for official naming of the dog park,” said Troy Houtman, Wichita Parks and Recreation Director.

According to city council documents, there will be a minimal financial impact of naming the site, and a plaque will be created in his name.

