CARPENTER, Wyo. (KSNW) – Severe weather hit parts of southeastern Wyoming Monday night.

Video captured a large tornado on camera as it rolled through a rural area in Wyoming.

The powerful wind destroyed a barn and ripped the roof off a nearby home.

Fortunately, no one was hurt in the destruction.

