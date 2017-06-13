Bus stabbing caught on camera

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (NBC) – An altercation on a Kansas City, Missouri bus leaves one man injured and the whole thing is captured on video.

On Monday, police released video of the altercation that happened around 10:30 p.m. Saturday night.

According to authorities, the suspect got into an argument with the bus driver over a transfer. He then pulled out a knife. That’s when passenger 21-year-old Daron Clay intervened. He pushed the knife wielding suspect to the front of the bus, getting stabbed in the arm in the process.

Eventually, the suspect is pushed out of the bus. Police arrested the suspect and charged him with aggravated assault.