Wingnuts Defeat Tbones

Wingnuts Media Department Published:

WICHITA, Kans. (June 12, 2017) – Martin Medina launched a walk-off three-run homer in the bottom of the ninth, and the Wichita Wingnuts stormed back to stun the Kansas City T-Bones 4-3 at Lawrence-Dumont Stadium on Monday night.

After mustering just three hits through eight innings, the Wingnuts (16-8) offense awoke in the ninth. Brent Clevlen and TJ Mittelstaedt led off the inning with singles, and after a Matt Chavez fly out, Brennen Salgado grounded an RBI single to cut the Kansas City lead to 3-1. Medina then stepped to the plate and smacked the second pitch from T-Bones righty Jeff Walters (1-2) over the wall in left-center field for the Wingnuts first walk-off victory of 2017.

The comeback spoiled a brilliant outing from Kansas City starter Chris Perry, who allowed just one hit over seven shutout frames while striking out nine.

Three straight two-out hits got the T-Bones (12-11) on the board in the second, as Chantz Mack lined a single to plate Chase McDonald, who had doubled against Wingnuts starter Jordan Cooper.

