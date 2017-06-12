Wichita police seek help locating person who assaulted child in home

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department are requesting the public’s help locating a suspect after a child was assaulted in her home early Sunday morning.

Wichita Police spokesperson, Sgt. Nikki Woodrow, said that the suspect entered an apartment in the 1400 block of North Smith Ct around 2:40 a.m. Sunday morning.

After entering the residence, the suspect sexually assaulted a female child causing injury. The suspect then left the apartment.

An adult in the house was awakened by the crying child, and was told what happened, then called 911 for assistance.

Anyone who may have observed anyone loitering or behaving suspiciously in the area over the past couple of days, or has information about this crime, please call the Wichita Sedgwick County Exploited and Missing Child Unit at (316) 660-9494 or Crime Stoppers (316) 267-2111 or 1-800-222-TIPS.