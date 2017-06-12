Wichita police reports 10 arrests at Riverfest

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police said they made 10 arrests at Wichita Riverfest this year.

According to police, one person was arrested for obstructing legal process, three for battery of a law enforcement officer, three for warrant violations, and three for disorderly conduct fighting.

Seven arrests happened over opening weekend. One arrest happened during the week. The other two arrests occurred the final few days of the festival.

Police said 17 EMS calls were made and five people were transported to the hospital.

