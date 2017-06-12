Rawhide chew products being recalled due to chemical contamination

By Published:

Several brands of rawhide chew products are being recalled due to possible chemical contamination.

United Pet Group is recalling multiple brands of rawhide dog chew products sold nationwide and online.

According to the recall notice, rawhide chew plants in Mexico and Colombia, and a Brazilian supplier, used an ammonium compound that’s approved for cleaning food processing equipment but hasn’t been approved in the U.S. for use in making dog rawhide chews.

United Pet Group says it’s received limited reports of pet illness.

All of the dog chew products included in the voluntary recall identify an expiration date ranging from 06/01/2019 through 05/31/2020 located on the back of the package.

Consumer with these products can contact the United Pet Group consumer affairs team at 1-855-215-4962 between the hours of 7:00 a.m. to 10 p.m. for a refund.

