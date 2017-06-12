Police remind you to keep garage doors closed

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – With the weather getting warm, it may be tempting to leave your garage door open. Officers say don’t do it.

“Unfortunately, there are individuals that are driving around looking for open garage doors, looking for something to take quickly,” says Officer Charlie Davidson with the Wichita Police Department. “And having an open garage door is something that leaves you susceptible to having something taken quickly.”

Davidson says this time of year, when the weather heats up, burglaries heat up as well.

KSN went for a drive, and within minutes, found an open garage door. It was at Randy Roger’s house.

We stopped down the street and walked to the house. It wasn’t 20 seconds later that Rogers came outside to see what was happening in front of his house.

“I’m usually real careful about it, if it’s open I’m here or around or in the kitchen,” explained Rogers about his open garage door.

We asked him if he normally keeps his garage door closed if he’s not near the garage.

“If I’m not going to be within sight or sound distance, then I will,” said Rogers.

In fact, we found Rogers to be a bit of a neighborhood watchdog.

“One of the things we did when we moved in we had a brunch with the neighbors. We would get to know who lived in what house and that house,” said Rogers.

Officers say that’s a perfect way to keep yourself from becoming a victim.

“Get to know your neighbors. Get to know them on a first-name basis. Get to know their activities. Have them help you watch your property while you are watching their property,” says Davidson. “Get their phone number and if you see their garage door is open, you can call them and just say, ‘Hey, I wanted to let you know that I saw your garage door open and I wanted to make sure you were home and make sure you were aware of it.'”

Officer Davidson says if you do see someone breaking in and stealing, just call 911.

“I really caution someone to confront anyone they think may be a burglar. Don’t put yourself in harm’s way,” says Davidson. “But call us. That’s why we’re here and that’s why we’re employed, to come and keep this community safe.”

Police also remind you to do the other little things to keep yourself from becoming a crime victim, like locking your doors. And, get a lock on the garage doors.

KSN talked with the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Department two weeks ago, and they say burglaries are on the rise this time of year. And that includes car burglaries.

“Just keep it locked and don’t leave the keys inside,” says Davidson. “It’s the obvious things that make a difference.”

