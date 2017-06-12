Police need help identifying QuikTrip robbery suspect

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police need help identifying a robbery suspect. It happened on June 9 in the 1500 block of South Seneca.

The man is described as being 6 feet 2 inches tall, 190 pounds, with brown hair, tan shorts, and a leather jacket.

Contact the robbery section of the WPD at 268-4177 or if you’d like to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at 267-2111.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.