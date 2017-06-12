One dead after car-train collision

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – One person is dead after a car was hit by a train. It happened at the tracks near Mead and East Gilbert Streets around 11:30 p.m. Sunday.

Police were on the scene last night investigating but did not provide any details.

KSN News will continue to follow this investigation and bring you the latest as we get new information.

