Man drowns in southwest Wichita apartment pool

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A man died Monday night after being pulled from a pool in south Wichita. It happened at the Huntington Place Apartments located at 3915 South Seneca around 9 p.m.

According to police, a 20-year-old woman and a 26-year-old man, who lives at the complex, were swimming when he went underwater.

“The male went under the water and was unable to come back up. The female was unable to help the male,” said Sgt. Nikki Woodrow, Wichita Police Department.

Emergency crews say the man was not breathing when he was pulled from the pool. He was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced.

His name hasn’t been released pending notification of family members.

