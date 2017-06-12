KSN Threat Tracker for Monday June 12, 2017

7:00AM The heat, humidity and wind will be back today. Highs will hit the low 90s but the humidity will make it feel even warmer. Please bring your pets in out of the mid day heat and never leave animals or children in a parked car for even a few minutes.

6:00AM It’s going to be a great day to head to the pool today and when you get out… those blow drier winds will warm you up and dry you off fast!

5:00AM Another windy, humid and HOT afternoon. We are tracking a few very spotty showers through Central Kansas this morning but they won’t last long if you are under one and they should die quickly as we heat toward daybreak. Check your local radar at ksn.com/weather