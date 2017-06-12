KSN Threat Tracker for Friday, June 9, 2017

5:00AM Another windy, humid and HOT afternoon. We are tracking a few very spotty showers through Central Kansas this morning but they won’t last long if you are under one and they should die quickly as we heat toward daybreak. Check your local radar at ksn.com/weather
