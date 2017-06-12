Gov. Brownback orders flags lowered in honor of Rep. Patsy Terrell

Patsy Terrell, a Kansas lawmaker, passed away June 7, 2017. (Courtesy Kansas Legislature)

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – Kansas Governor Sam Brownback on Monday ordered that flags be flown at half-staff at all state buildings, state grounds, and state facilities in honor of a Kansas lawmaker who passed away.

Rep. Patsy Terrell, D-Hutchinson, was found dead in her hotel room on Wednesday. Police tell KSN News the death was due to natural causes.

Terrell was in her first year as a representative and fellow lawmakers said she already made a huge difference in the state of Kansas.

“We enjoyed talking about the issues which we frequently did because we agreed on so many of them even though we were from different political parties,” said Rep. Steven Becker, R-Buhler.

Brownback is asking that flags stay lowered until sundown on June 17.

Funeral services for Terrell have not yet been released.

“I extend my condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of Representative Terrell after her sudden passing,” said Governor Brownback. “She dedicated herself to serving Kansas, and she will be missed.”

