Former Great Bend high school coach sentenced

GREAT BEND, Kan. (KSNW) – A former Kansas high school coach was sentenced Friday in a child sex crimes case.

Back in April, Todd Kaiser pleaded no contest to sexual exploitation of a child after a nude picture of a minor was found on his cell phone.

Barton County Attorney Amy Mellor says Kaiser was placed on probation for 36 months with an underlying sentence of 32 months of confinement. He was order to register as a sexual offender and is subject to lifetime post-release supervision if he is confined for a violation of his probation.

Kaiser was a physical education teacher at Eisenhower School. He also was a head cross-country coach, winter weights coach, track head coach and driver’s education teacher for the Great Bend district. He had worked for the school system since 1987.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.