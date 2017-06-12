Forbes crowns Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs as highest-paid entertainer

NEW YORK (AP) — Sean “Diddy” Combs is the top earner on Forbes’ list of the 100 highest-paid celebrities.

The magazine says the artist formerly known as Puff Daddy brought in $130 million from June 1, 2016, to June 1, 2017. Forbes says Diddy’s Bad Boy Family Reunion Tour, a stake in Ciroc vodka and the $70 million sale of one-third of his Sean John clothing line all contributed to his earnings.

No. 2 on the list is Beyonce, with $105 million in earnings. Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling brought in $95 million. Rapper Drake and Portuguese soccer superstar Cristiano Ronaldo round out the top five.

Last year’s top earner, Taylor Swift, dropped to No. 49. The singer brought in $44 million, down from $170 million.

Top 10 Highest Paid Celebrities

Sean Combs Beyoncé Knowles J.K. Rowling Drake Cristiano Ronaldo The WeeknD Howard Stern Coldplay James Patterson LeBron James

Tap here to see numbers 11-100.