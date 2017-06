WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Sedgwick County fire fighters worked to save a home from a nearby shed fire on Monday evening.

The blaze happened at a house in the 5200 block of South Clifton.

The Sedgwick County Fire Marshal said the fire started in a storage shed next to the home. He said it destroyed the shed and burned part of the house. It’s unclear what caused the fire.