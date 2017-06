WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Emergency crews responded to a two-vehicle collision in south Wichita. It happened just before 10 a.m. at the intersection of Main and Lincoln.

The accident involved a Sedgwick County Sheriff’s deputy and another vehicle. KSN News is working to gather more information and will post the latest online at KSN.com.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.