Conagra recalls 700,000 pounds of spaghetti and meatball products

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Conagra brands is recalling more than 700,000 pounds of spaghetti and meatball products because they’re misbranded and contain milk.

Milk is an allergen that wasn’t listed on the label of the products.

Conagra says it became aware of the problem when an ingredient supplier said that the bread crumbs used in the recalled products potentially contained milk.

Consumers are advised to either throw away the products or return them to the place of purchase.

The following products are subject to recall: [View Labels (PDF only)]

  • 131,718 lbs. of 14.75-oz. cans with “Libby’s Spaghetti and Meatballs MADE WITH PORK, CHICKEN AND BEEF IN TOMATO SAUCE” on the label with package code 2100701200 and Use By Date 01/02/19.
  • 71,614 lbs. of 14.75-oz. cans with “Del Pino’s SPAGHETTI & MEATBALLS MADE WITH PORK, CHICKEN AND BEEF IN TOMATO SAUCE” on the label with package code 2100701200 and Use By Date 01/02/19.
  • 38,330 lbs. of 14.75-oz. cans with  “Hy-Top Spaghetti and Meatballs Made with Pork, Chicken and Beef in Tomato Sauce” on the label with package code 2100701200 and Use By Date 01/02/19.
  • 22,064 lbs. of 14.75-oz. cans with “Food Hold Spaghetti & Meatballs MADE WITH PORK, CHICKEN AND BEEF IN TOMATO SAUCE” on the label with package code 2100701200 and Use By Date 01/02/19.
  • 21,975 lbs. of 14.75-oz. cans with “Essential EVERYDAY Spaghetti with Meatballs Made With Pork, Chicken and Beef in Tomato Sauce” on the label with package code 2100701200 and Use By Date 01/02/19.
  • 414,424 lbs. of 14.75-oz. cans with “Chef BOYARDEE Mini pasta shells & meatballs, Pasta and Meatballs made with Pork, Chicken and Beef in Tomato Sauce” on the label with package code 2100700500 and Use By Date 12/26/18.
  • 14.75-oz cans with “Hannaford Spaghetti & Meatballs in tomato sauce made with pork, chicken & beef” on the label with package code 2100701200 and Use By Date 01/02/19.
  • 14.75-oz cans with “Food Club Spaghetti & Meatballs Made With PORK, CHICKEN & BEEF” on the label with package code 2100701200 and Use By Date 01/02/2019.

Consumers can contact Conagra customer service at 1-866-213-1245.

