Community honors Pulse Nightclub victims one year later

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) Today, marks the one-year anniversary since the deadliest mass shooting in our countries history.

It happened at the Pulse Night Club in Orlando.

49 people were killed in the attack and 53 others were injured.

Tonight, thousands attended memorial services to remember those lives lost.

Speakers urged peace and unity, especially for the LGBTQ community which was targeted in the attack.

They were the only ones remembering the victims as memorials were held all around the country, including right here in Wichita.

The shooting last year is still impacted Jackie Carter, Pastor at Table of Hope Metropolitan Community Church.

“This young man, Luis Vielma, is the nephew of my best friend who lives in Orlando,” said Carter.

Carter says she never met Vielma personally, but has learned more about him through his death.

“He was in the night club, he was killed, he left a family, a mother and a father and two siblings,” said Carter.

Carter was one of about 50 people who turned out in Old Town to remember the victims of the shooting.

Candles were lit as each name of the 49 lives that were lost was read.

The Wichita Police Department was in attendance to show their support for the LGBTQ community.

“I would challenge each one of you this evening for the next year or two to try and perform 49 acts of kindness or love for someone else,” said Deputy Chief Troy Livingston.

Those, like Carter, stressed the importance gathering on the one-year anniversary served.

“The importance is that we cannot forget, we cannot let hate win, we must continue to be vigilant, we must continue to work for equality and justice for all

people,” said Carter.

The Wichita Police Departments LGBTQ Liasions also turned out for the event.

The officers serve to make sure the LGBTQ community is treated fairly, equally and with dignity.