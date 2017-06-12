Car crashes into Wichita business, 3 injured

By Published: Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Three people were injured Monday after their car crashed into a Wichita business.

The crash happened during rush hour at the intersection of Central Ave and Grove Street. The manager of World Impact Thrift Store told KSN a car plowed into a wall of the business. He said his employees were in that area of the building working just 30 minutes before the crash.

“It was very shocking because we’re enclosed by bushes and a fire hydrant and a parking lot, so someone ran a red light and just ran through the whole side of our building,” said World Impact Owner David McLeod.

McLeod said the building is a historical building. He said before crews entered, they had to make sure it was structurally sound. Once they did that, crews removed the glass and boarded up the windows.

KSN reached out to Wichita police to find out additional details and the conditions of the crash victims. KSN has not heard back from WPD.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s