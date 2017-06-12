Car crashes into Wichita business, 3 injured

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Three people were injured Monday after their car crashed into a Wichita business.

The crash happened during rush hour at the intersection of Central Ave and Grove Street. The manager of World Impact Thrift Store told KSN a car plowed into a wall of the business. He said his employees were in that area of the building working just 30 minutes before the crash.

“It was very shocking because we’re enclosed by bushes and a fire hydrant and a parking lot, so someone ran a red light and just ran through the whole side of our building,” said World Impact Owner David McLeod.

McLeod said the building is a historical building. He said before crews entered, they had to make sure it was structurally sound. Once they did that, crews removed the glass and boarded up the windows.

KSN reached out to Wichita police to find out additional details and the conditions of the crash victims. KSN has not heard back from WPD.