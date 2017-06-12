Affidavit details case against former police officer accused of child sex crimes

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Officials released the probable cause affidavit Monday in the case against former Valley Center police officer Thomas Delgado.

The affidavit says someone contacted a lieutenant that worked with Delgado, “concerned about Delgado constantly texting teenage girls even when he was off duty.”

The person was concerned Delgado, “developed very close relationships with girls ages 14 to 17 years old.”

Investigators found thousands of text messages to several underage teen girls and sent more that a 100 photos between May and November 2016. A search warrant found photos on Delgado’s email account including one of a nude 17-year-old girl. One teen girl says he was, “very physically affectionate towards her…always trying to kiss her when they were alone…scared to tell because she thought Delgaod would get her in trouble.”

Delgado has been charged with seven crimes including sexual exploitation of a child, sexual battery, and three counts of harassment.

