‘Wonder Woman’ buries ‘The Mummy’ at box office

By Published:
This image released by Warner Bros. Entertainment shows Gal Gadot in a scene from "Wonder Woman." (Clay Enos/Warner Bros. Entertainment via AP)

NEW YORK (AP) – “Wonder Woman” wrapped up Tom Cruise’s “The Mummy” at the weekend box office, pulling in an estimated $57.2 million in North American theaters.

Universal’s “The Mummy” looked it age, selling a relatively feeble $32.2 million in tickets in its debut weekend.

That couldn’t compete with Warner Bros.’ “Wonder Woman” in its second weekend. The Gal Gadot superhero film has quickly earned more than $205 million domestically in two weeks.

The poor opening for “The Mummy,” which cost an estimated $125 million to produce, meant a weak start for Universal’s ballyhooed “Dark Universe.” ”The Mummy” is intended to launch a new connected franchise of monster movies.

The A24 thriller “It Comes at Night” aimed for more discerning horror fans. It sold a modest $6 million in tickets in its debut weekend.

