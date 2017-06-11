Teen drowns in Kansas City lake

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – Officials say the body of a 17-year-old male was recovered Sunday from a lake at Pierson Park in Kansas City, Kansas.

Wyandotte County sheriff’s spokesperson Kelli Bailiff said officials were alerted about 4:00 a.m. Sunday.

A group of four, mostly juveniles were reportedly at the lake and decided to go swimming.

“Three of them heard one of them yelling for help,” said Captain David Thaxton. “And they looked back, they couldn’t find them . So they responded, or came back to land, called law enforcement.”

The group then came to shore to get help.

Wyandotte County sheriff and fire officials, along with Kansas City, Missouri crews were using boats on the water to try to find the teen.

Bailiff said she believes the teen is from Wyandotte County.