Strong attendance at 2017 Riverfest

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Festival officials announced today that a total attendance for this year’s Riverfest was 410,000.

Officials say the large crowds were driven by the Koch Presents Common and Randy Newman shows during the final weekend.

“After rain showers softened crowds the first weekend of Riverfest, Mother Nature smiled on us, and attendance and food sales finished strong,” said Mary Beth Jarvis, president and CEO of Wichita Festivals, the charitable organization that produces Riverfest. “People loved the entertainment, river events and activities for kids and adults alike, and they really enjoyed our new amenities: a huge shade tent in the food court, misting tents at each concert venue, a new app, and a giant screen to simulcast events and showcase some of our nearly 8,000 volunteers, sponsors and collaborating organizations.”

Riverfest 2017 results to date include:

410,000 total attendees

Food and beverage sales are expected to be down from 2016’s record results, but above sales in 2015 and 2014, which were both very successful festivals.

More than 275 partners contributed $820,000 in cash sponsorships plus $900,000 of in-kind support. Non-cash donations ranged from heavy equipment and hand-built furniture to hundreds of gallons of ice cream and media advertising space and broadcast time.

More than 7,500 volunteers assisted with the festival

Wichicon comic and collectible convention welcomed 6,000 attendees to their debut event

Popular participatory events included the Cardboard Regatta, Kickball, the Beard and Mustache Contest and Canoe Races.

More than 20,000 buttons were sold during the early-bird sales period, when adult buttons were available at $7 with children’s buttons at $3. About 17,000 buttons were sold at the festival gates.

There were 120 total events and attractions. Some of the 19 new events that debuted this year included Stock Tank Races, Craftapalooza, Wichicon, Tech Midwest and the FuturEpreneurship Expo.

“We also had another safe, secure year, with only five medical transports and 10 arrests by our Wichita Police Department partners. Overall, we were excited to have so many attendees engage in our events and enjoy the entertainment, all while behaving respectfully and staying safe,” Jarvis said.