Police search for suspects in armed robbery

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police are searching for two men connected to an overnight robbery of a gas station.

According to police, it happened just after 11:30 p.m. Saturday at the Valero located in the 7100 block of East Lincoln.

An employee at the gas station told police two armed men walked in and demanded money.

After receiving the cash, both suspects ran eastbound from the store.

The victim was not harmed in the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers (316-267-2111) or WPD Investigations.