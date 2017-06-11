MAYB in Wichita

By Published:

MAYB stands for Mid America Youth Basketball. They hold tournaments all over the mid-west, and this past weekend, held several all over Wichita. From first grade to twelfth grade, boys and girls, at venues at Maize, Goddard, Andover, and Newton.

Scott Vang, who ran the venue at Goddard, describes it like this, “Organized basketball chaos for a week. MAYB does a great job of getting a lot of good teams in gives an opportunity for a lot of these kids to just play. And get with their teams and get better in the summer. The magnitude…we got teams from Arkansas, Texas, Oklahoma, and we’ve had teams come from South Dakota, Colorado, so it’s more of a national deal than just a local deal.”

 

 

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s