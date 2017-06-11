MAYB in Wichita

MAYB stands for Mid America Youth Basketball. They hold tournaments all over the mid-west, and this past weekend, held several all over Wichita. From first grade to twelfth grade, boys and girls, at venues at Maize, Goddard, Andover, and Newton.

Scott Vang, who ran the venue at Goddard, describes it like this, “Organized basketball chaos for a week. MAYB does a great job of getting a lot of good teams in gives an opportunity for a lot of these kids to just play. And get with their teams and get better in the summer. The magnitude…we got teams from Arkansas, Texas, Oklahoma, and we’ve had teams come from South Dakota, Colorado, so it’s more of a national deal than just a local deal.”