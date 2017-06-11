Hundreds march for unity and pride in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Anyone that drove down Douglas Sunday afternoon saw hundreds of colorful flags and people walking down the streets, for Wichita’s first equality march for unity. There were chants and music accompanied with this colorful bunch as they proudly marched through the streets together. Many said they were honored to be a part of what they call, a national movement.

“The grassroots of this is to get all the marginalized communities together to fight for the rights of all and that’s our whole point here is that everybody needs rights and we need to make sure that everybody has equality,” said the march organizer, Nolin Christensen.

Christensen said the main LGBTQ headquarters in Washington, D.C. contacted him and asked him to organize Wichita’s first PRIDE March but with a twist.

“It’s called the Equality March for Unity and Pride,” said Christensen. “In a sense it can be seen as something that’s bigger than the annual pride celebration. This is a statement.”

People met at 1:00 p.m. in the 600 block of Douglas and marched around that section of the city for over an hour.

“It was awesome to have so many people with us here today,” said Craig Richardson; taking a break from marching with his colorful flag cape. “Marching on the streets of Douglas right here in Wichita has been a great opportunity to not only show our pride here in Wichita but to unite.”