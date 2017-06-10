‘USS Gabrielle Giffords’ Navy warship commissioned

NBC News Published: Updated:
Former Arizona congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords speaks during a commissioning ceremony for the USS Gabrielle Giffords in Galveston, Texas on Saturday, June 10, 2017. The new warship named after Giffords who was wounded during a deadly 2011 shooting, has been put into active service following the ceremony. Giffords told a crowd at the ceremony she was honored the ship will carry her name and the vessel is “strong and tough, just like her crew.” (Stuart Villanueva /The Galveston County Daily News via AP)

GALVESTON, Tex. (NBC) – Former Arizona congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords is the first living woman since Martha Washington to be the namesake of a naval warship.

Giffords was shot in Tucson in 2011.

She survived the assassination attempt, but it left her disabled and she resigned from her seat in Congress.

Former second lady Dr. Jill Biden, a military mom, is the ship’s sponsor.

Biden, Hillary Clinton, and Nancy Pelosi were among those who attended the commissioning in Galveston, Texas.

“Just as the motto ‘I am ready’ represents the ship, it represents Gabby Giffords,” said Hillary Clinton during her speech during the ceremony.

“Instead of saying what might be expected and asking the question ‘why me’? She said how can she make the most out of the life, the miracle that she represented,” added Clinton.

The Navy said it named the ship after Giffords because of the perseverance she showed after the shooting.

“I’m so happy to be here with you today,” announced Gabrielle Giffords as she took to the podium. “This is an incredible honor. The U.S>S> Gabrielle Giffords is strong and tough, just like her crew. I thought of you in my darkest days, the soldiers, sailors, airmen, and marines of the United States of America. We ask so much of you despite danger, you say yes. You make me proud, you make America proud.”

“I will never forget this day, or the crew of the U.S.S. Gabrielle Giffords,” she added. “Fair winds and following seas! Thank you very much!”

The U.S.S. Gabrielle Giffords will be based in San Diego.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s