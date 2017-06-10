Tyson Foods, Inc. recalls over 80,000 cases of chicken products

By Published:
FILE - In this Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2009, file photo, a Tyson Foods, Inc., truck is parked at a food warehouse in Little Rock, Ark. Tyson Foods said Monday, March 6, 2017, a strain of bird flu sickened chickens at a poultry breeder that supplies it with birds. The U.S. Department of Agriculture says the 73,500 birds at the Lincoln County, Tenn., facility were destroyed and none of the birds from the flock will enter the food system. The H7 strain of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza, or HPAI, can be deadly for chickens and turkeys. (AP Photo/Danny Johnston, File)

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KSNW) – Tyson Foods, Inc. is executing a voluntary recall of 82,760 cases of chicken products after being notified by a supplier that ingredients supplied to Tyson Foods may contain undeclared milk, a known allergen.

These ingredients were used in production of select Tyson Foods foodservice products listed below. The recall is limited to food service customers, and affected products are not available for purchase in retail stores.

Products:

  • Tyson Fully Cooked, Whole Grain Strip-Shaped Chicken Pattie Fritters
  • Tyson Fully Cooked, Whole Grain Chicken Pattie Fritters – CN
  • Tyson Fully Cooked Whole Grain Breaded Chicken Patties
  • Tyson Fully Cooked Whole Grain Chunk-Shaped Breaded Chicken Patties
  • Tyson Fully Cooked Breaded Chicken Patties – CN
  • Tyson Whole Grain Crispy Fritter – CN
  • Spare Time Fully Cooked Chicken Pattie Fritters

Tyson Foods said they have received no reports of illnesses associated with the affected product, which were produced between August 2016 and January 2017. It is unlikely that this product is currently in distribution.

Tyson Foods has identified and is working with affected foodservice customers to retrieve and/or remove all recalled products shipped to thirty states.

Consumers with questions may call teh Tyson Foods Consumer Relations department at 866-328-3156 or email Comments@Tyson.com.

For a complete list of product and lot codes of the recalled items, click here.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s