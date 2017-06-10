Tyson Foods, Inc. recalls over 80,000 cases of chicken products

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KSNW) – Tyson Foods, Inc. is executing a voluntary recall of 82,760 cases of chicken products after being notified by a supplier that ingredients supplied to Tyson Foods may contain undeclared milk, a known allergen.

These ingredients were used in production of select Tyson Foods foodservice products listed below. The recall is limited to food service customers, and affected products are not available for purchase in retail stores.

Products:

Tyson Fully Cooked, Whole Grain Strip-Shaped Chicken Pattie Fritters

Tyson Fully Cooked, Whole Grain Chicken Pattie Fritters – CN

Tyson Fully Cooked Whole Grain Breaded Chicken Patties

Tyson Fully Cooked Whole Grain Chunk-Shaped Breaded Chicken Patties

Tyson Fully Cooked Breaded Chicken Patties – CN

Tyson Whole Grain Crispy Fritter – CN

Spare Time Fully Cooked Chicken Pattie Fritters

Tyson Foods said they have received no reports of illnesses associated with the affected product, which were produced between August 2016 and January 2017. It is unlikely that this product is currently in distribution.

Tyson Foods has identified and is working with affected foodservice customers to retrieve and/or remove all recalled products shipped to thirty states.

Consumers with questions may call teh Tyson Foods Consumer Relations department at 866-328-3156 or email Comments@Tyson.com.

For a complete list of product and lot codes of the recalled items, click here.