Kansas lawmakers add pay raises for state workers to budget

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – Kansas legislators are considering a plan to give pay raises of up to 5 percent to state workers who haven’t had any in recent years.

Both the Senate and the House hoped to vote Saturday on a single bill containing proposed state budgets for the fiscal year beginning July 1 and the one starting in July 2018.

Legislative negotiators included money for a 5 percent raise to any employee who’s been with the state for five or more years but hasn’t seen a pay increase.

Workers would get a 2.5 percent raise if they’ve been with the state less than five years and haven’t had a raise in the past two years.

All court system employees would get a 2.5 percent raise. Their pay is often well below market rates.

