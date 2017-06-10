Kansas House, Senate approve budget bill

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – The Kansas House and Senate have approved budget legislation that includes pay raises of up to 5 percent for state workers who haven’t had increases in recent years. The vote in the House Saturday was 88-27 and came after the Senate approved the measure 27-11.

The bill goes next to Gov. Sam Brownback.

The measure includes a $15.6 billion budget for the fiscal year beginning July 1 and a $15.8 billion budget for the one beginning in July 2018.

Employees who’ve worked for the state five or more years would get a raise if they haven’t had one within five years.

Other workers would get a 2.5 percent raise if they haven’t had a raise in the past two years.